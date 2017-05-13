|
Lorde Explains 'Green Light' Song And Video
.
(Radio.com) Lorde has explained why her music video for "Green Light" is more youthful and spirited than her other clips, saying that she is more 'playful" and 'confrontational," than she was when she was 16," reports NME. "I was very aware that this was the first thing that people had seen from me in three years," Lorde said. "I was picking up where I left off." In addition to showing her age, Lorde wanted to depict herself as just another fan. "I always had dark lipstick on or had a weird outfit on," she said. "This time I was like, 'I want to look the way my friends see me,' I feel like I want to be any of the young people who listen to my music." She added that the "Green Light" and its accompanying video are full of symbolism. "I knew that I wanted it to be set at night, like my real life - I'm wearing the shoes that I wear every night when I go out partying at home," she said. While she enjoyed making the video, she said that filming the clip was somewhat of a challenge. "It was actually quite difficult to dance on the roof of a suburban at three in the morning," Lorde said. "It was a really cold night and it kept getting covered in dew. There was definitely a moment where I was like 'cars were not built to have girls dancing around and losing their mind on top of them'. It was one of the strangest things I've done." Read more here.
