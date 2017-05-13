Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Marilyn Manson Says He And Charlie Hunnam Are Like Brothers
05-13-2017
Marilyn Manson

(Radio.com) Charlie Hunnam stars as King Arthur in the upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but audiences already know him from the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy. Marilyn Manson was a high-profile guest star on the gritty biker gang drama in 2014 and he now considers Hunnam one of his closest friends.

The provocative icon appeared at the King Arthur premiere to support Charlie and had glowing things to say about the English actor. "We're strangely like brothers," Manson said. "I don't have a lot of close men friends at my 'round table' so to speak. I don't even have a table. But Charlie and I always cook food for each other."

Hunnam confirmed their relationship to ET and the two they exchanged playful banter across the red carpet. 'He came in and did a couple of episodes - maybe like five or six - and we just became pals," the actor said. "We're an unlikely duo but we love each other." Read more here.

