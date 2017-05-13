Marilyn Manson Says He And Charlie Hunnam Are Like Brothers

The provocative icon appeared at the King Arthur premiere to support Charlie and had glowing things to say about the English actor. "We're strangely like brothers," Manson said. "I don't have a lot of close men friends at my 'round table' so to speak. I don't even have a table. But Charlie and I always cook food for each other."

Hunnam confirmed their relationship to ET and the two they exchanged playful banter across the red carpet. 'He came in and did a couple of episodes - maybe like five or six - and we just became pals," the actor said. "We're an unlikely duo but we love each other." Read more here.