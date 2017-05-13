Meek Mill Drops 'Left Hollywood' Video

"I had to get out of Hollywood," the track begins. "Get back to the trenches, they said they need me." Appropriately, the Will Ngo directed clip begins with a timestamp, informing us that the video was shot on May 2 at 12:34am, in Meek's home city of Philadelphia.

The Against All Odds Tour is set to begin in Cleveland, Ohio on July 5th at the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, and conclude on August 8th in Seattle, Washington at the WaMu Theater. Watch the new video here.