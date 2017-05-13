Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Run the Jewels Stream 'Panther Like A Panther' Original Demo
05-13-2017
.
Run the Jewels

(Radio.com) On Record Store Day (April 22), Run the Jewels distributed a special edition tote bag that contained a free download to the group's new track "Panther Like a Panther."

For those who don't own turntables or believe in old-school technology, Run the Jewels have posted a stream of the original demo for the track on their social media.

The song was originally featured in the video game trailer for "Gears of War 4," and Run the Jewels participation in the game extended beyond the ad; Killer Mike and El-P are actually characters in the game. Listen to the track here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

