Selena Gomez Releasing New Single 'Bad Liar'

The "It Ain't Me" singer posted an image of what appears to be her in a sundress on the beach, with the words "bad liar" written in the same red, lipstick-looking font as her prior social media posts.

She included the straightforward caption, "#BadLiar. 5.18." There aren't any additional details surrounding the new song at the moment, but fans will certainly be ready and waiting. Check out Selena's social media post here.