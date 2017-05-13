Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Travis Scott Rewards Fan For Knowing His Lyrics
05-13-2017
.
Travis Scott

(Radio.com) At a rap concert, it's easy to tell where the real fans are -- they're the folks mouthing along to every word on every track, without missing a beat. Lately, Travis Scott has been rewarding fans who know his music by heart.

During a set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami over the weekend, Scott noticed a very engaged fan who rapped along to "3500," his song featuring 2 Chainz and Future. The rapper handed the concertgoer the microphone and gave him a ring from his own finger.

It's not the first ring Scott has handed out in recent weeks -- he gave one to the fan who fell from a balcony during a show and sustained serious injuries. At least the latest bling giveaway comes under happier circumstances. Watch the concert moment here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Travis Scott News

