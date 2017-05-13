U2 Joshua Tree Tour Rehearsal Footage Goes Online

Several clips outside BC Place Stadium, have been shared revealing the band rehearsing tracks including 'Where The Streets Have No Name," 'New Year's Day" and 'A Sort Of Homecoming."

Of course, since the fans were stationed outside of the venue, the video footage of the side of the venue and the stadium lights don't really add to the aesthetic experience, which is raw enough as it is. But if the audio isn't satisfying enough, you might want to wait until tomorrow morning when there are sure to be numerous fan-posted clips of the actual concert.

Last year, U2 teased that they'd be playing shows to mark the landmark anniversary of the 1987 record. 'Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years' it's quite an opera," Bono said in a press release. 'A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization' all the greats' I've sung some of these songs a lot' but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are' it's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park' it's where the album was born, 30 years ago." Read more and watch the video clips here.