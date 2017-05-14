Bob Marley Gets His Own Ben And Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

The flavor was created in partnership with the Marley family, according to a press release. In a video announcing the latest treat in a long line of special flavors, Jeff Furman, board member at the conscious ice cream company says, "I mean, the words 'one love, one heart,' that touches everybody in every language. That's very connected to the kind of company we want to be. We don't do it through music, we do it through ice cream."

A portion of proceeds from the limited-batch banana ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs will benefit a youth empowerment program in Jamaica, One Love Camp. Read more here.