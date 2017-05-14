Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid

He has already issued two singles, "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and "Heatstroke," which stars Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande. Both will be featured in his all-star album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1", which comes out June 30.

The song starts with hand claps and treated vocals before evolving into a funk-fueled banger with a rubbery bass line, a galactic keyboard line and vocals that alternate between singing and rapping. Read more here.