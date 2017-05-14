|
Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story
.
(Radio.com) Chance the Rapper took to social media last Tuesday (May 9) to break the sad news that his Aunt Kimberly Bennett died from inflammatory breast cancer. "My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning," he tweeted. "She was a warrior and wanted me to share this ' Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn't come with the same symptoms." In his posts, Chance shared a link to a video from the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Foundation, in which his aunt talks about being diagnosed with Stage 4 of this rare form of breast cancer "I knew something was wrong, but I thought it was just an infection ' If you ask your friends, they're going to minimize it," Kimberly Bennett said in the video. "'Breast cancer doesn't hurt.' I don't know how many times people told me that. 'Breast cancer doesn't itch.' No. If your breasts swell. If the skin changes texture and it becomes to look thick like an orange. If they all of a sudden get hot. If your nipple that used to lovely poke out starts to invert ' Remember the discoloration. And if they swell, by all means, go to a doctor. The goal of this cancer is to kill you." The tweets and video are here.
"My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning," he tweeted. "She was a warrior and wanted me to share this ' Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn't come with the same symptoms."
In his posts, Chance shared a link to a video from the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Foundation, in which his aunt talks about being diagnosed with Stage 4 of this rare form of breast cancer
"I knew something was wrong, but I thought it was just an infection ' If you ask your friends, they're going to minimize it," Kimberly Bennett said in the video. "'Breast cancer doesn't hurt.' I don't know how many times people told me that. 'Breast cancer doesn't itch.' No. If your breasts swell. If the skin changes texture and it becomes to look thick like an orange. If they all of a sudden get hot. If your nipple that used to lovely poke out starts to invert ' Remember the discoloration. And if they swell, by all means, go to a doctor. The goal of this cancer is to kill you." The tweets and video are here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
• Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon
• Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'
• Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'
• Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'
• Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV
• Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album
• The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues
• The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.
• The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released
• Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum
• Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues
• Satyricon Releasing New Album In September
• Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl
• Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video
• Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit
• Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration
• Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album
• DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'
• Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'
• Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid
• Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'
• Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB
• Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story
• Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding
• Ludacris Surprises His Mom For Mother's Day
• Miranda Lambert To Curate Music for Something in the Water Film
• Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over Bu Beverly Hills Police
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.