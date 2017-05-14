Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Craig David Does Random Act Of Kindness For Hungover Women
05-14-2017
.
Craig David

(Radio.com) Craig David made news last week for a random act of kindness at Malaga Airport in Spain when he supplied some nourishment for several women suffering from the negative side effects of a hen party.

One of the women, Sarah Millican, described the events in a statement to 92.3 AMP Radio. "We met him in Malaga airport on our way home from a friend's hen party. My friend Alison spotted him sat near us and as she's a fan of his and she asked if she could have a photo with him. He was really friendly and stood having photos with us all and chatting, my other friend and I explained we were quite hungover. He left us but then reappeared 10 mins later and he'd bought us all some Sprite and a bag full of muffins. It was such a lovely gesture for anyone to do that let alone a celebrity. I tweeted him not expecting a reply at all, so myself and my friends were totally amazed when he actually tweeted me back. A truly genuine and warm person and it was a pleasure for us all to meet him."

David, during an interview with 92.3 AMP Radio's Astra, described the events himself. "One of them was really on the edge," says David. 'I was going to get some water anyway and then I saw there were all these muffins, and there was drinks and stuff, so I just bought them a couple muffins and a drink and said, 'Soak up some of the alcohol for your friend.'" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Craig David Music, DVDs, Books and more

Craig David T-shirts and Posters

More Craig David News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Craig David Does Random Act Of Kindness For Hungover Women

Oli Sykes Shares Craig David Cover From His Wedding

Dio's Craig Goldy and Giuffria's David Glen Eisley Team Up

Craig David May Plot Comeback With Drake Mixtape Collaboration


More Stories for Craig David

Craig David Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star On Idea Of Hagar and Roth Tour- Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy- Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon- Blink 182- more

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'- Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour- Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour- Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release- more

Page Too:
Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online- Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video- Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit- more

Kelly Clarkson Chooses The Voice Over American Idol- Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy- Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Luke Bryan May Face FTC Trouble- more

Simon Cowell Addresses American Idol Return Speculation- Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'- Liam Payne Releasing Debut Solo Single Featuring Migos' Quavo- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star On Idea Of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Tour

Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'

Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'

Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'

Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV

Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album

The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues

The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.

The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released

Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues

Satyricon Releasing New Album In September

Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video

Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit

Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration

Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album

DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'

Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'

Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid

Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'

Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB

Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story

Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding

Ludacris Surprises His Mom For Mother's Day

Miranda Lambert To Curate Music for Something in the Water Film

Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over Bu Beverly Hills Police

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.