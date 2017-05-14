|
Craig David Does Random Act Of Kindness For Hungover Women
.
(Radio.com) Craig David made news last week for a random act of kindness at Malaga Airport in Spain when he supplied some nourishment for several women suffering from the negative side effects of a hen party. One of the women, Sarah Millican, described the events in a statement to 92.3 AMP Radio. "We met him in Malaga airport on our way home from a friend's hen party. My friend Alison spotted him sat near us and as she's a fan of his and she asked if she could have a photo with him. He was really friendly and stood having photos with us all and chatting, my other friend and I explained we were quite hungover. He left us but then reappeared 10 mins later and he'd bought us all some Sprite and a bag full of muffins. It was such a lovely gesture for anyone to do that let alone a celebrity. I tweeted him not expecting a reply at all, so myself and my friends were totally amazed when he actually tweeted me back. A truly genuine and warm person and it was a pleasure for us all to meet him." David, during an interview with 92.3 AMP Radio's Astra, described the events himself. "One of them was really on the edge," says David. 'I was going to get some water anyway and then I saw there were all these muffins, and there was drinks and stuff, so I just bought them a couple muffins and a drink and said, 'Soak up some of the alcohol for your friend.'" Read more here.
One of the women, Sarah Millican, described the events in a statement to 92.3 AMP Radio. "We met him in Malaga airport on our way home from a friend's hen party. My friend Alison spotted him sat near us and as she's a fan of his and she asked if she could have a photo with him. He was really friendly and stood having photos with us all and chatting, my other friend and I explained we were quite hungover. He left us but then reappeared 10 mins later and he'd bought us all some Sprite and a bag full of muffins. It was such a lovely gesture for anyone to do that let alone a celebrity. I tweeted him not expecting a reply at all, so myself and my friends were totally amazed when he actually tweeted me back. A truly genuine and warm person and it was a pleasure for us all to meet him."
David, during an interview with 92.3 AMP Radio's Astra, described the events himself. "One of them was really on the edge," says David. 'I was going to get some water anyway and then I saw there were all these muffins, and there was drinks and stuff, so I just bought them a couple muffins and a drink and said, 'Soak up some of the alcohol for your friend.'" Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
• Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon
• Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'
• Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'
• Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'
• Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV
• Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album
• The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues
• The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.
• The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released
• Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum
• Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues
• Satyricon Releasing New Album In September
• Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl
• Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video
• Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit
• Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration
• Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album
• DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'
• Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'
• Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid
• Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'
• Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB
• Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story
• Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding
• Ludacris Surprises His Mom For Mother's Day
• Miranda Lambert To Curate Music for Something in the Water Film
• Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over Bu Beverly Hills Police
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.