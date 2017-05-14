Craig David Does Random Act Of Kindness For Hungover Women

One of the women, Sarah Millican, described the events in a statement to 92.3 AMP Radio. "We met him in Malaga airport on our way home from a friend's hen party. My friend Alison spotted him sat near us and as she's a fan of his and she asked if she could have a photo with him. He was really friendly and stood having photos with us all and chatting, my other friend and I explained we were quite hungover. He left us but then reappeared 10 mins later and he'd bought us all some Sprite and a bag full of muffins. It was such a lovely gesture for anyone to do that let alone a celebrity. I tweeted him not expecting a reply at all, so myself and my friends were totally amazed when he actually tweeted me back. A truly genuine and warm person and it was a pleasure for us all to meet him."

David, during an interview with 92.3 AMP Radio's Astra, described the events himself. "One of them was really on the edge," says David. 'I was going to get some water anyway and then I saw there were all these muffins, and there was drinks and stuff, so I just bought them a couple muffins and a drink and said, 'Soak up some of the alcohol for your friend.'" Read more here.