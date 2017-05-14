DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

"'Kissing Strangers' is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they're no longer a stranger," frontman Joe Jonas told Radio.com. "Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with."

"We're huge fans of her work," Jonas says of Minaj. "And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we'd hoped and she kills it' in the best way." Watch the new video here.