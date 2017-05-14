Diddy Tops Forbes Richest Rapper List

His deal with Ciroc vodka, along with his investment in Revolt network and overall presence in the music industry has boosted his vast fortune. Despite Diddy's number one spot, Jay Z is growing steadily closer to overtaking him at $810 million.

According to the article, Jay Z's own wealth has jumped up 30 percent this past year. Sprint recently invested $200 million in the rapper's Tidal music-streaming service, bringing its valuation up to $600 million.