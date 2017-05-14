Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit

The original February, 2017 lawsuit came about because in the essay, Ocean claimed, "I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty."

Cooksey denied the allegations, saying the accusation "damaged his financial opportunities in film and music." He has demanded $14.5 million in damages. Cooksey also refers to his son's relationship with "devil worshiper," Tyler, The Creator, reports Fader.

Earlier this week (May 10) Ocean and his legal team filed their official response to his father's lawsuit. Read more details here.