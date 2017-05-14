Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album

"There has to be a gap between the albums because they're quite exhausting. They take a lot of work. But we're already talking about the next album so there might not be a gap this time," Hewlitt told the UK's Channel 4.

"It starts with one idea. Like, there's a conversation one night, you have one idea a sentence, and that is the basis for a whole album. And then we never talk again until it's finished. And we had that one idea again the other night. So we have to get started on the next one." Read more and watch the full interview here.