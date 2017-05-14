Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'
05-14-2017
Phoenix

(Radio.com) French alt-pop band Phoenix has provided the score for Sofia Coppola's upcoming film "The Beguiled", which will premiere at Cannes before it hits national theaters June 23, according to the festival's page.

The band's frontman, Thomas Mars, is married to Coppola, which gave him an in when it came to providing cuts for two of her previous films, The Bling Ring and Somewhere, according to The Playlist.

Phoenix is will launch their summer tour May 12 in Miami, Florida, ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album, Ti Amo, which comes out June 9. Watch The Beguiled movie trailer here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

