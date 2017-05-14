The Game To Buy Lonzo Ball's Shoes For Kids In Need

Taking to social media, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper called out the hypocrisy of people who are not happy with how much the UCLA basketball star's shoes are going for (a base price of $495.00).

"I've spent over a million dollars, s— probably more on Nike's, Jordan's & other big name sneaker brands in my lifetime so why not support a family brand & a rising stars shoe," he wrote. "Funny how n—– will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & b—- when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand'.. I also think about all these $500 duplicate Jordans, n—– out here going broke & dying over just trying to keep up with Jones's." Read more here.