|
The Game To Buy Lonzo Ball's Shoes For Kids In Need
.
(Radio.com) The Game is done with people complaining about the steep price tag of Lonzo Ball's new sneaker line ZO2 from Big Baller Brand.After saying he bought his son and a few of his friends some of the sneaks, the rapper announced he will purchase 10 additional pairs to give to kids in need on behalf of his Robin Hood Project. Taking to social media, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper called out the hypocrisy of people who are not happy with how much the UCLA basketball star's shoes are going for (a base price of $495.00). "I've spent over a million dollars, s— probably more on Nike's, Jordan's & other big name sneaker brands in my lifetime so why not support a family brand & a rising stars shoe," he wrote. "Funny how n—– will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & b—- when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand'.. I also think about all these $500 duplicate Jordans, n—– out here going broke & dying over just trying to keep up with Jones's." Read more here.
Taking to social media, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper called out the hypocrisy of people who are not happy with how much the UCLA basketball star's shoes are going for (a base price of $495.00).
"I've spent over a million dollars, s— probably more on Nike's, Jordan's & other big name sneaker brands in my lifetime so why not support a family brand & a rising stars shoe," he wrote. "Funny how n—– will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & b—- when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand'.. I also think about all these $500 duplicate Jordans, n—– out here going broke & dying over just trying to keep up with Jones's." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
• Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon
• Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'
• Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'
• Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'
• Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV
• Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album
• The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues
• The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.
• The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released
• Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum
• Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues
• Satyricon Releasing New Album In September
• Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl
• Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video
• Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit
• Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration
• Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album
• DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Haim Reveal More Details For New Album 'Something to Tell You'
• Paramore Cover The Strokes' 'Someday'
• Calvin Harris Releases New Track 'Rollin' Featuring Future, Khalid
• Phoenix Score Sofia Coppola's New Film 'The Beguiled'
• Dave Matthews' Son Prefers Nirvana Over DMB
• Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt's Emotional Breast Cancer Story
• Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding
• Ludacris Surprises His Mom For Mother's Day
• Miranda Lambert To Curate Music for Something in the Water Film
• Kendrick Lamar Pulled Over Bu Beverly Hills Police
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.