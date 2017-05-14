Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online

The tracks, "Our Destiny" and "Roadhouse Garden" are blended into one fluid listening experience, and will be featured on the upcoming release of Purple Rain Deluxe and Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition.

Prince often played the two songs back to back in concert. "Our Destiny" features vocals by Lisa from the Revolution, and "Roadhouse Garden" showcases Prince's lead vocals and includes background vocals from Lisa and Dr. Fink.

Both tracks were recorded in concert at First Avenue in Minneapolis on June 7, 1984, which was Prince's 26th birthday. Listen to them here.