Barry Manilow Postpones Los Angeles Concert For Medical Reasons
05-15-2017
.
Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow was forced to postpone his concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca, which was originally scheduled for last night (May 14th), due to a vocal cord injury.

The concert will now be taking place on August 4th. His team sent over the following announcement, "We regret to inform you that Barry Manilow's concert in Los Angeles tonight has been rescheduled. Barry is on doctors orders to rest due to sprained vocal chords [sic]. We are all very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

"The new date will be Friday, August 4. Tickets issued for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. Patrons holding tickets for the original date are encouraged to use them for the new date; no exchange is necessary. Please contact the point-of-purchase for more information."

