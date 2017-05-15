DJ Khaled Added To U.S. 'Red Nose Day Special'

This year, the holiday makes its stateside debut with a star-studded live telecast. The latest addition to the special's lineup (which already features Julia Roberts and Mark Hamill) is DJ Khaled, the King of Snapchat.

This year's Red Nose Day will pull out all the stops: During the telecast, the 15-minute sequel to Love Actually will air, reuniting much of the original film's cast. Richard Curtis, who wrote Love Actually and Robert's classic romantic comedy Notting Hill, is a co-founder of the organization. Read more here.