Eminem's Copyright Lawsuit Court Case Concludes

The party used a track in a 2014 political ad titled "Eminem-esque," which they purchased from a stock music company. Eminem and his attorneys argued that "Eminem-esque" was a bit too Eminem-esque to be legal.

An attorney for the party said the sound-alike industry of stock mp3 files is well-established, with the express goal of avoiding copyright infringement. 'It doesn't make it legitimate because somebody hasn't yet sued," the judge said, according to Billboard. 'It's a question of whether it is so alike that a sound-alike is crossing the line and becomes copyright infringement." It may take several months for the case to be decided. Read more here.