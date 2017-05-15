Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gene Simmons Reveals Album His Listens To Before KISS Shows
05-15-2017
.
KISS

(Gibson) KISS's Gene Simmons reveals the one album he always listens to before every show is "Truth" by The Jeff Beck Group. Made way back in 1968 when Beck was playing Gibson Les Pauls, the Truth album took the blues in a heavier new direction and some even credit it with being a proto-"metal" album.

It includes "Beck's Bolero," "Shapes of Things," "You Shook Me" and more. Tom Scholz of Boston has also listed the album as his favorite ever on Gibson.com, stating, "I knew Jeff Beck's Truth album inside out..."

"What a line-up!" Simmons enthuses to MusicRadar. "Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart on vocals, Ron Wood on bass - Ronnie's a much better bass player than he is a guitarist.

"There's a rumor that Jimmy Page played on some of this, too. Even before Led Zeppelin and Cream, Beck took the blues and turned up the volume. But it wasn't just decibels; Beck was pushing the envelope in all sorts of directions. Nuanced little jazz licks that caught you off guard… sophisticated, delicate melodies.

"When we are out on tour, this is the album I play right before I'm due to go on stage. Even if it came out today, it would grab your attention. What do you Brits say? Best thing since sliced bread!" here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

