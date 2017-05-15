Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'
05-15-2017
.
Harry Styles

(Radio.com) Former One Direction stars Harry Styles originally said that his hit single, 'Sign of the Times," had a dark meaning that dealt with the death of a young mother after giving birth. He has now shared that the track was influenced by recent world events.

Styles said of the track, 'We're in a difficult time, and I think we've been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore."

"I think it would've been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all," he continued. "For example, 'Sign of the Times,' for me, it's looking at several different things. That's me commenting on different things."

Styles also elaborated on the duality that exists within the song and his life. 'It's a time when it's very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things," he said. "It's also nice sometimes to remember that while there's a lot of bad stuff, there's also a lot of amazing people doing amazing things in the world." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

