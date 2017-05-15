|
Joe Bonamassa Big Winner At The Blues Music Awards
.
(Gibson) The Blues Foundation has held its 38th annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee last week and the two of the big winners at the event of May 11 were Joe Bonamassa and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. The prestigious B.B. King Entertainer of the Year title went to Joe Bonamassa, who also garnered Guitarist of the Year honors. The Entertainer of Year award held great personal significance for Bonamassa because one of his first performances was opening for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old. King was a mentor of Joe, and the young bluesman has also cited how important the early break with B.B. was to his career. "I did realise that," Bonamassa recently noted. "Every time I played with the guy was a huge deal." He also credits King with teaching him a lot about the business of entertainment, whether in a large or small venue. "You've got to play the same way that you would to a small club. It's that enthusiasm and the dynamic that bring it close. I learned from watching B.B. King in that type of venue. He could definitely play to the back of the room. Even in a big place, it still felt small." Bonamassa wasn't able to attend the ceremony personally, as he's currently on a European tour. He celebrated his 40th birthday this week by, as ever, playing another show! Tedeschi Trucks Band took home Band of the Year and Rock Blues Album for Let Me Get By. See the full list of 2017 winners at the 38th Blues Music Awards here.
The prestigious B.B. King Entertainer of the Year title went to Joe Bonamassa, who also garnered Guitarist of the Year honors. The Entertainer of Year award held great personal significance for Bonamassa because one of his first performances was opening for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old.
King was a mentor of Joe, and the young bluesman has also cited how important the early break with B.B. was to his career. "I did realise that," Bonamassa recently noted. "Every time I played with the guy was a huge deal." He also credits King with teaching him a lot about the business of entertainment, whether in a large or small venue. "You've got to play the same way that you would to a small club. It's that enthusiasm and the dynamic that bring it close. I learned from watching B.B. King in that type of venue. He could definitely play to the back of the room. Even in a big place, it still felt small."
Bonamassa wasn't able to attend the ceremony personally, as he's currently on a European tour. He celebrated his 40th birthday this week by, as ever, playing another show!
Tedeschi Trucks Band took home Band of the Year and Rock Blues Album for Let Me Get By. See the full list of 2017 winners at the 38th Blues Music Awards here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel
• Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News
• Paul McCartney Adds New Dates To North American Tour
• Phoenix Go Retro For New 'J-Boy' Video
• Joe Bonamassa Big Winner At The Blues Music Awards
• Metallica Release Live 'Atlas, Rise' Video From Tour Kick Off
• The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour
• Kansas Cancel Tour Due To Safety Concerns
• Train Release Star-Studded 'Drink Up' Music Video
• Willie Nelson And Miranda Lambert Guest On Steve Earle's New Album
• Paramore Announce Next Parahoy! Festival At Sea
• Gene Simmons Reveals Album His Listens To Before KISS Shows
• Warren Haynes Explains Gov't Mule's 'Revolution Come Revolution Go'
• Singled Out: Vajra's The Mirror
• Van Halen Star On Idea Of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Tour
• Barry Manilow Postpones Los Angeles Concert For Medical Reasons
• Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'
• Justin Bieber Guest Raps On New Diplo Track
• Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'
• Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD
• Chris Young Releases New Single 'Losing Sleep'
• Eminem's Copyright Lawsuit Court Case Concludes
• Fetty Wap Releases 'Aye' Music Video
• Brett Eldredge Streams New Song 'The Long Way'
• Logic Announces North American Everybody's Tour
• DJ Khaled Added To U.S. 'Red Nose Day Special'
• Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online
• Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video
• Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit
• Drake Hints At Possible New Collaboration
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.