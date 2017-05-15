Joe Bonamassa Big Winner At The Blues Music Awards

The prestigious B.B. King Entertainer of the Year title went to Joe Bonamassa, who also garnered Guitarist of the Year honors. The Entertainer of Year award held great personal significance for Bonamassa because one of his first performances was opening for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old.

King was a mentor of Joe, and the young bluesman has also cited how important the early break with B.B. was to his career. "I did realise that," Bonamassa recently noted. "Every time I played with the guy was a huge deal." He also credits King with teaching him a lot about the business of entertainment, whether in a large or small venue. "You've got to play the same way that you would to a small club. It's that enthusiasm and the dynamic that bring it close. I learned from watching B.B. King in that type of venue. He could definitely play to the back of the room. Even in a big place, it still felt small."

Bonamassa wasn't able to attend the ceremony personally, as he's currently on a European tour. He celebrated his 40th birthday this week by, as ever, playing another show!

Tedeschi Trucks Band took home Band of the Year and Rock Blues Album for Let Me Get By. See the full list of 2017 winners at the 38th Blues Music Awards here.