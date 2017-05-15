|
Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News
.
The latest Led Zeppelin reunion rumor, which was sparked by a blog's claim they were in talks to play Desert Trip this year, hit a major snag with the announcement that the festival is not going to happen. The rumor spread at the beginning of the month after a blog claimed anonymous "industry sources" told them Robert Plant had agreed to reunite with the legendary band this year's installment of the music festival. However, Coachella founder Paul Tollett has told Billboard (via Radio.com), "We're not doing Desert Trip this year. We loved 2016 Desert Trip – that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we'll do something similar."
