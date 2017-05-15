Paul McCartney Adds New Dates To North American Tour

McCartney has added new shows in Chicago, Newark NJ, New York City, Brooklyn, Uniondale NY and Detroit and also announced he will be visiting Oklahoma City for the first time in fifteen years.

That show will be taking place on July 17th at the Chesapeake Energy Center. The new Chicago area show will happen on July 26th, Newark on September 12th, New York City on Sept. 17th, Brooklyn on Sept. 21st, Uniondale on the 27th.

McCartney will now be closing out the tour with the second night at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on October 2nd. See all of the dates below:

Paul McCartney's One On One Tour Dates:

July 5 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

July 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 13 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

July 15 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

July 17 - Oklahoma City, OK -- Chesapeake Energy Center

July 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

July 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July 23 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

July 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

July 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

September 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 23 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

September 26 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 27 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 2 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena