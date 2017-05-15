Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Adds New Dates To North American Tour
05-15-2017
.
Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has added several new shows to his One On One Tour of North America following almost instant sell out of tickets in some major markets.

McCartney has added new shows in Chicago, Newark NJ, New York City, Brooklyn, Uniondale NY and Detroit and also announced he will be visiting Oklahoma City for the first time in fifteen years.

That show will be taking place on July 17th at the Chesapeake Energy Center. The new Chicago area show will happen on July 26th, Newark on September 12th, New York City on Sept. 17th, Brooklyn on Sept. 21st, Uniondale on the 27th.

McCartney will now be closing out the tour with the second night at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on October 2nd. See all of the dates below:

Paul McCartney's One On One Tour Dates:
July 5 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
July 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
July 13 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
July 15 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
July 17 - Oklahoma City, OK -- Chesapeake Energy Center
July 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
July 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July 23 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
July 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
July 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
September 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 23 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome
September 26 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
September 27 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 2 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena

Paul McCartney Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paul McCartney T-shirts and Posters

More Paul McCartney News

Paul McCartney Music
