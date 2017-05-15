Warren Haynes Explains Gov't Mule's 'Revolution Come Revolution Go'

"I wanted to capture that intensity that's going on right now," said Haynes, explaining the album's title and overarching mood. "I've never seen it like this, ever."

The group is also set to hit the road beginning May 17 for lengthy summer tour. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, Haynes describes Gov't Mule as a "kind of playground" for the members of the band.

"It's the place where we can musically explore anything we want to," he says. "We're excited about continuing to go in new directions. And we're all really good friends and love playing music together." Read more here.