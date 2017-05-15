Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Willie Nelson And Miranda Lambert Guest On Steve Earle's New Album
05-15-2017
.
Steve Earle

(Radio.com) Folk singer-songwriter Steve Earle has announced that he will be releasing his upcoming album, So You Wannabe an Outlaw, on June 16th and the project features some major guest stars.

Earle and his band, The Dukes, worked with Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush and Miranda Lambert on the project, which is dedicated to the late Waylon Jennings and pays tribute to outlaw country.

"I was out to unapologetically 'channel' Waylon as best as I could," Earle says. 'This record was all about me playing on the back pickup of a '66 Fender Telecaster on an entire record for the first time in my life. The vocal part of it is a little different. I certainly don't sound like Waylon Jennings." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Steve Earle News

