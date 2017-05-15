Willie Nelson And Miranda Lambert Guest On Steve Earle's New Album

Earle and his band, The Dukes, worked with Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush and Miranda Lambert on the project, which is dedicated to the late Waylon Jennings and pays tribute to outlaw country.

"I was out to unapologetically 'channel' Waylon as best as I could," Earle says. 'This record was all about me playing on the back pickup of a '66 Fender Telecaster on an entire record for the first time in my life. The vocal part of it is a little different. I certainly don't sound like Waylon Jennings." Read more here.