Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Agnostic Front Announce UK Fall Tour
05-16-2017
.
Agnostic Front

Agnostic Front have announced that they will be taking their brand of New York hardcore across the pond this fall where they will be launching a short UK Tour.

The trek will be launched on November 9th in Birmingham at Mama Roux's and will also visit Glasgow and Leeds before wrapping up on the 12th at The Underworld in London.

Frontman Roger Miret had this to say "We are excited to hit the UK soon! Always great energetic shows there, and the UK has always been there for us from day one! We look forward to the dates and hopefully making some new friends, and seeing our old friends. See you soon in the pit!"

11/09 - Birmingham, Mama Roux's
11/10 - Glasgow, Audio
11/11 - Leeds, Eiger Studios
11/12 - London, Underworld

advertisement

Agnostic Front Music, DVDs, Books and more

Agnostic Front T-shirts and Posters

More Agnostic Front News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Agnostic Front Announce UK Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies And Agnostic Front Announce Euro Tour

Agnostic Front Documentary In The Works

Singled Out: Agnostic Front's Old New York

Agnostic Front Reveal New Album Details


More Stories for Agnostic Front

Agnostic Front Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed- Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online- Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam- Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel- Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News- more

Van Halen Star On Idea Of Hagar and Roth Tour- Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy- Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon- Blink 182- more

Page Too:
Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke- Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged- Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards- more

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'- Barry Manilow Postpones Concert For Medical Reasons- Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'- more

Two Previously Unreleased Prince Songs Streaming Online- Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Share Unplugged Video- Frank Ocean Strikes Back At Father's $14.5 Million Lawsuit- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed

Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online

Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy

U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons

David Coverdale Digging Up Rarities For Whitesnake Reissues

Miss May I Release 'Shadows Inside' Music Video

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Releases New Video

Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member For Festival Performance

Caligula's Horse Reissuing First Two Albums

Paul Johnson and The About Last Nights Release 'Missing You' Video

King Crimson Announce Heroes Live Album and American Tour

Blind Guardian Announce 'Live Beyond The Spheres' Box Set

Mr. Big Announce New Album 'Defying Gravity'

Social Distortion Summer Tour To Features Jade Jackson

Bobby Rush Box Set Winner At Blues Music Awards

Agnostic Front Announce UK Fall Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke

Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged

Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards

Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour

L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Amid Harassment Allegations

Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video

Lil Yachty Announces North American Tour

Bastille Add U.S. Fall Leg To Wild, Wild World Tour

G-Eazy And Carnage Release 'Down For Me' Video

Rascal Flatts Streaming New Song 'Dance'

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'

Barry Manilow Postpones Los Angeles Concert For Medical Reasons

Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'

Justin Bieber Guest Raps On New Diplo Track

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'

Madonna Announces 'Rebel Heart' Concert DVD

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.