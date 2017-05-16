Agnostic Front Announce UK Fall Tour

The trek will be launched on November 9th in Birmingham at Mama Roux's and will also visit Glasgow and Leeds before wrapping up on the 12th at The Underworld in London.

Frontman Roger Miret had this to say "We are excited to hit the UK soon! Always great energetic shows there, and the UK has always been there for us from day one! We look forward to the dates and hopefully making some new friends, and seeing our old friends. See you soon in the pit!"

11/09 - Birmingham, Mama Roux's

11/10 - Glasgow, Audio

11/11 - Leeds, Eiger Studios

11/12 - London, Underworld