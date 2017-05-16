Caligula's Horse Reissuing First Two Albums

InsideOutMusic will be reissuing their debut record 'Moments From Ephemeral City" and the band's sophomore album "'The Tide, the Thief & River's End" on June 16th.



Frontman Jim Grey shared his excitement, "We're thrilled that our first two albums will be far easier to get a hold of around the world now through Inside Out Music.

"'Moments' and 'River's End' are an integral part of the Caligula's Horse journey - we learned a lot creating them and though it's been some years since their release, we're as proud of them as ever. We're looking forward to sharing fan favorites from our whole back catalogue with our friends in Europe in June!"

The group will be hitting the road in June for a series of European dates including stand alone shows with Pain of Salvation, Opeth and Anathema, as well as some music festival appearances.



Caligula's Horse Live Dates:

19th June - Le Rex, Toulouse, France w/ Pain of Salvation

20th June - Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland w/ Opeth

21st June - Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland w/ Opeth

22nd June - Substage, Karlsruhe, Germany w/ Pain of Salvation

23rd June - Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands w/ Anathema

24th June - Midsummer Prog Festival, Valkenburg, Netherlands

25th June - The Talking Heads, Southampton, UK

28th June - The Black Heart, London, UK

30th June - Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Barcelona, Spain