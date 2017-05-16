|
Caligula's Horse Reissuing First Two Albums
.
Caligula's Horse are gearing up for a busy touring season and have announced that their first two albums are set to be reissued both digitally and on CD. InsideOutMusic will be reissuing their debut record 'Moments From Ephemeral City" and the band's sophomore album "'The Tide, the Thief & River's End" on June 16th. "'Moments' and 'River's End' are an integral part of the Caligula's Horse journey - we learned a lot creating them and though it's been some years since their release, we're as proud of them as ever. We're looking forward to sharing fan favorites from our whole back catalogue with our friends in Europe in June!" The group will be hitting the road in June for a series of European dates including stand alone shows with Pain of Salvation, Opeth and Anathema, as well as some music festival appearances.
