Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member For Festival Performance
05-16-2017
.
Fates Warning

Fates Warning have announced that they have added several dates to their upcoming summer tour plans in North America and Europe and will be playing a special one off reunion with original bassist Joe Dibiase.

The special reunion will be taking place at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 8th in Sölvesborg where Dibiase will be filling in for Joey Vera, who is missing the event due to a prior commitment.

The band will be hitting the road in support of their "Theories Of Flight" album and will be kicking the first European leg off on June 2nd at The Underworld in London.

The North American run will begin on June 11th in Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance and will run until July 1st in Allston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall. They will then head back to Europe for a handful of dates.

Fates Warning Summer Tour Dates:
Fri June 2 - London (UK) - Underworld
Sat June 3 - Vaureal (France) - Le Forum
Sun June 4 - Gelsenkirchen (Germany) - Rock Hard Festival
Mon June 5 - Berlin (Germany) - BiNuu
Tue June 6 - Bremen (Germany) - Tivoli
Thu June 8 - Sölvesborg (Sweden) - Sweden Rock Festival
Sun June 11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
Tue June 13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
Wed June 14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's *
Thu June 15 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head On Stage *
Fri June 16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
Sun June 18 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali Live *
Tue June 20 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
Wed June 21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club *
Thu June 22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
Fri June 23 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
Sat June 24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sun June 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
Tue June 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex *
Wed June 28 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *
Fri June 30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
Sat July 1 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Thu August 3 - Leiden (The Netherlands) - Gebr. De Nobel *
Fri August 4 - Wacken (Germany) - Wacken Open Air
Sat August 5 - Breda (The Netherlands) - Mezz *

* newly announced dates

