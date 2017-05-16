Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member For Festival Performance

The special reunion will be taking place at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 8th in Sölvesborg where Dibiase will be filling in for Joey Vera, who is missing the event due to a prior commitment.

The band will be hitting the road in support of their "Theories Of Flight" album and will be kicking the first European leg off on June 2nd at The Underworld in London.

The North American run will begin on June 11th in Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance and will run until July 1st in Allston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall. They will then head back to Europe for a handful of dates.

Fates Warning Summer Tour Dates:

Fri June 2 - London (UK) - Underworld

Sat June 3 - Vaureal (France) - Le Forum

Sun June 4 - Gelsenkirchen (Germany) - Rock Hard Festival

Mon June 5 - Berlin (Germany) - BiNuu

Tue June 6 - Bremen (Germany) - Tivoli

Thu June 8 - Sölvesborg (Sweden) - Sweden Rock Festival

Sun June 11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

Tue June 13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Wed June 14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's *

Thu June 15 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head On Stage *

Fri June 16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Sun June 18 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali Live *

Tue June 20 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

Wed June 21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club *

Thu June 22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Fri June 23 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

Sat June 24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sun June 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

Tue June 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex *

Wed June 28 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

Fri June 30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

Sat July 1 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Thu August 3 - Leiden (The Netherlands) - Gebr. De Nobel *

Fri August 4 - Wacken (Germany) - Wacken Open Air

Sat August 5 - Breda (The Netherlands) - Mezz *

* newly announced dates