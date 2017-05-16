G-Eazy And Carnage Release 'Down For Me' Video

The "Down For Me" video follows G and Carnage's previous video for "Guala" from the EP which has racked up over 13 million views and counting.

Directed by Edgar Esteves and featuring a cameo by Ty Dolla $ign, watch the plot unfold in the cinematic video for "Down For Me" as G-Eazy encounters a strange love interest in a moody, neon lit hotel that 24hrs is also staying in. Watch the video here.