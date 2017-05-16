Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy
05-16-2017
.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden is the latest band to face legal action over a decades old song over credit from a far lesser known band and the metal legend's management have released a statement about the current controversary surrounding their classic 1982 track "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from their blockbuster "Number Of The Beast" album.

Phantom Management had this to say, "The dispute concerns the song Life's Shadow, a song originally written in the early 1970s, credited to Robert Barton and Brian Ingham, and recorded by the band Beckett. Steve Harris was a fan of Beckett and some six lines from 'Life's Shadow' were referenced in Steve's song, 'Hallowed Be Thy Name', which was recorded by Iron Maiden and appeared on the album The Number of the Beast which was released in 1982.

"As far as Steve is concerned, this matter was settled some years ago by agreement with Robert Barton, but there now appears to be a dispute between the two original writers as to their respective shares in 'Life's Shadow'. Further, an individual called Barry McKay in taking this action now claims to publish Robert Barton's interest in 'Life's Shadow', despite so far being unable to come up with a publishing agreement and showing little or no evidence in his claim of any interest in Mr Barton's songs in approximately 40 years. Mr. McKay also states that he entered into a publishing agreement with Brian Quinn (aka Ingham) on March 29th, 2017, two days before the claim was served.

"Mr. Barton maintains he was the writer of the lyrics of Life's Shadow and recently said: 'I wrote the lyrics of Life's Shadow and am happy with how Iron Maiden have, and are, dealing with this matter.'

"Any evidence presented by Mr. McKay will be looked at very closely and a Defense at court will be submitted in due course."

