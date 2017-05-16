Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour

Perry will be kicking off the extensive tour across the U.S. and Canada on September 7th in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center and will conclude the trek on February 5th in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Katy will be celebrating the upcoming album release and tour launch with an appearance as the music guest for the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 20th.

Katy Perry North American Tour Dates:

9/7 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

9/9 - Montreal, QE - Bell Centre

9/12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

9/29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/3 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

10/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

11/14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11/28 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

11/29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

12/1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

12/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12/9 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

12/15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12/17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

12/20 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

1/5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

1/7 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

1/10 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

1/12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

1/14 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

1/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

1/20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

1/31 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

2/2 - Portland, OR - Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

2/5 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena