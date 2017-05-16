Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour
05-16-2017
.
Katy Perry

AT pop star Katy Perry has announced that she will be releasing her new studio album, which will be entitled "Witness," on June 9th and launch a North American tour this fall.

Perry will be kicking off the extensive tour across the U.S. and Canada on September 7th in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center and will conclude the trek on February 5th in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Katy will be celebrating the upcoming album release and tour launch with an appearance as the music guest for the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 20th.

Katy Perry North American Tour Dates:
9/7 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
9/9 - Montreal, QE - Bell Centre
9/12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
9/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
9/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
9/29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/3 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
10/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
11/14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
11/28 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
11/29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
12/1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
12/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
12/9 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
12/15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
12/17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
12/20 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
1/5 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
1/7 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
1/10 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
1/12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
1/14 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
1/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
1/20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
1/31 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
2/2 - Portland, OR - Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
2/5 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

