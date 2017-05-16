King Crimson Announce Heroes Live Album and American Tour

The new live album, entitled "Heroes - Live in Europe, 2016," will be released on June 2nd. It was captured during the band's Berlin concert of their European tour last year where they performed their version of "Heroes"

Robert Fripp, who played guitar on Bowie's original version, says, "King Crimson performed 'Heroes' at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty-nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the Fortieth Anniversary year."

The band will be launching their North American summer tour on June 11th with the first of three shows in Seattle at the Moore Theater and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ on July 9th and 10th.

King Crimson North American Tour Dates:

06/11 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

06/12 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

06/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

06/15 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

06/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

06/17 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

06/19 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

06/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06/24 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

06/26 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

06/28 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

06/30 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Jazz Festival - Kodak Hall

07/03 - Montreal QC - Montreal Jazz Festival

07/05 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

07/07 - Quebec, QC - Centre Videotron

07/09 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

07/10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre