King Crimson Announce Heroes Live Album and American Tour
05-16-2017
.
King Crimson

Prog legends King Crimson have announced that they will be releasing a new live album next month and will be hitting the road for a North American summer tour.

The new live album, entitled "Heroes - Live in Europe, 2016," will be released on June 2nd. It was captured during the band's Berlin concert of their European tour last year where they performed their version of "Heroes"

Robert Fripp, who played guitar on Bowie's original version, says, "King Crimson performed 'Heroes' at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty-nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the Fortieth Anniversary year."

The band will be launching their North American summer tour on June 11th with the first of three shows in Seattle at the Moore Theater and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ on July 9th and 10th.

King Crimson North American Tour Dates:
06/11 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
06/12 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
06/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
06/15 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
06/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
06/17 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
06/19 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
06/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
06/24 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
06/26 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
06/28 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater
06/30 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Jazz Festival - Kodak Hall
07/03 - Montreal QC - Montreal Jazz Festival
07/05 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
07/07 - Quebec, QC - Centre Videotron
07/09 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
07/10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

