King Crimson Announce Heroes Live Album and American Tour
Prog legends King Crimson have announced that they will be releasing a new live album next month and will be hitting the road for a North American summer tour. The new live album, entitled "Heroes - Live in Europe, 2016," will be released on June 2nd. It was captured during the band's Berlin concert of their European tour last year where they performed their version of "Heroes" Robert Fripp, who played guitar on Bowie's original version, says, "King Crimson performed 'Heroes' at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty-nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the Fortieth Anniversary year." The band will be launching their North American summer tour on June 11th with the first of three shows in Seattle at the Moore Theater and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ on July 9th and 10th. King Crimson North American Tour Dates:
The band will be launching their North American summer tour on June 11th with the first of three shows in Seattle at the Moore Theater and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ on July 9th and 10th.
