L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Amid Harassment Allegations

The conduct is currently under company investigation. Reid had served as chairman and CEO of Epic Records since July 2011. A letter from the claimant's attorney alleges 'remarks about her appearance and clothing and alleged propositions that caused her embarrassment and distress."

According to Billboard, the accuser threatened a lawsuit if a settlement could not be reached. The assistant no longer works at Epic Records because Reid's conduct allegedly made it 'impossible."

Reid's attorney declined to comment for the Billboard story, as did the claimant and her representation. One representative for Reid, speaking off the record, told the publication that the attorney's letter contained inaccuracies. Read more here.