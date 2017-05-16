Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video

Directed by Shane Drake, the video features the band performing at an intimate venue for a rowdy, fun-loving crowd. "The energy in the song represents the energy we've been feeling for the past four months, four to six months," band member Dave Haywood explained to The Boot.

Co-lead vocalist Hillary Scott adds, "The sound even makes me feel like we felt making the record ' [I]t's uptempo. It's groovy. It just felt so cohesive for us as a band." Watch the "You Look Good" music video here.