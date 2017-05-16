Lil Yachty Announces North American Tour

Dubbed the "Teenage Tour, the trek is scheduled to kick off on August 11th in Dallas at the Bomb Factory and will be concluding on October 20th in Atlanta at The Fox Theatre.

Lil Yachty will be releasing his debut full length album, "Teenage Emotion", on May 26th. It features the hit single "Peek A Boo" featuring Migos, which has received over 7.9 million Spotify streams.

Teenage Tour Dates:

8/11 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

8/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live!

8/13 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

8/15 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

8/16 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks

8/17 Columbia, SC Music Farm

8/18 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

8/22 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

8/23 Washington, D.C. Echo Stage

8/24 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

8/25 New York, NY Terminal 5

8/26 Boston, MA The Wilbur

8/28 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

8/30 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

8/31 St. Paul, MN Myth

9/2 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

9/3 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot Festival

9/5 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

9/6 Albuquerque, NM The Historic El Rey Theatre

9/14 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

9/16 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

9/18 San Diego, CA The Observatory

9/19 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

9/21 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

9/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

9/24 Vancouver, BC P.N.E. Forum

10/20 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre