Miss May I Release 'Shadows Inside' Music Video

Frontman Levi Benton had this to say about the song, "Not only does this song open up our new record, it also sets the tone for the record. This album is all about changes throughout life, good and bad. It's about the past that lives within everyone; their 'Shadows Inside'. The lyrics talk about how great new things can give light to your past and put you in a better place."

He also offered these comments about the video, "We have quite a few videos and we're always trying to change things up. With this video for 'Shadows Inside' we not only wanted to recreate the cover of the record in real life, but we also wanted the performance to be abstract. We had black lights and used old lens effects from the 90's to achieve a very classic look and something totally different for us." Watch the clip here.