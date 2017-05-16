Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mr. Big Announce New Album 'Defying Gravity'
05-16-2017
.
Mr. Big

Mr. Big have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, which will be entitled "Defying Gravity," on July 7th and are giving fans a preview with the release of a trailer.

Guitarist Paul Gilbert had this to say, "It was great to get back in the studio with our original producer, Kevin Elson. Kevin recorded all of our original classic albums from the '80s and '90s, and we immediately felt that magic chemistry with him on Defying Gravity.

"We basically played live in the studio. Over the years, we've all had a chance to experiment with every recording technique possible, but it's still always the best just to play together as a band. Most of my guitar solos were tracked live with the band. I've worked hard on my improvisation in the last few years, and it really paid off on this record…both melodically, and on the face-melting stuff." Watch the trailer here.

