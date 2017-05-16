Social Distortion Summer Tour To Features Jade Jackson

The road trip is scheduled to kick off on July 22nd at The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT and will run until September 8th where it will be wrapping up at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.

Jackson will be performing tracks from the Social Distortion frontman produced album, entitled "Gilded", which is set to be released on May 19th. See the dates below:

Social Distortion and Jade Jackson Summer Tour:

July 22, 2017 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

July 25, 2017 Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS

July 26, 2017 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

July 28, 2017 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

July 29, 2017 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

July 30, 2017 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH

Aug 1, 2017 House of Blues Cleveland, OH

Aug 3, 2017 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 4, 2017 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Aug 5, 2017 Paramount Theater Huntington, NY

Aug 8, 2017 Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA

Aug 9, 2017 College St. Music Hall New Haven, CT

Aug 11, 2017 Palladium Worcester, CT

Aug 12, 2017 Starland Ballroom Sayerville, NJ

Aug 13, 2017 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Aug 15, 2017 The Norva Theater Norfolk, VA

Aug 18, 2017 The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN

Aug 19, 2017 The Fillmore Matthews, NV

Aug 20, 2017 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Aug 22, 2017 House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC

Aug 23, 2017 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Aug 25, 2017 House of Blues Orlando, FL

Aug 26, 2017 Revolution Live Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Aug 27, 2017 Jannus Landing Saint Petersburg, FL

Aug 30, 2017 House of Blues New Orleans, LA

Sept 01, 2017 Concrete St. Pavilion Corpus Christi, TX

Sept 02, 2017 The Aztec Theater San Antonio, TX

Sept 05, 2017 Tricky Falls El Paso, TX

Sept 06, 2017 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

Sept 08, 2017 Doheny State Beach Dana Point, CA