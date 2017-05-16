U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons

They joined the veteran Irish band for a special Mother's Day performance of the song "Mothers of the Disappeared," which is track from U2's blockbuster 1987 album "The Joshua Tree".

Radio,com reports that U2 frontman Bono asked fans at the Centurylink Field venue, "Where's Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where's Eddie?"

The Pearl Jam then singer came out from backstage to take over lead vocals for the popular Joshua Tree track. U2 invited their opening act, Mumford & Sons, to provide harmony for the track's closing verses. Watch the video here.