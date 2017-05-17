Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

05-17-2017

.

(Radio.com) Harry Styles stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night (May 15) in humorous fashion, for the first episode of his four-night residency. During a sketch to mark his debut, the singer is stopped in the CBS lobby by a stern security guard.

When Styles gives his name at the gate, the guard says, "You're Harry Styles, sure, fine. And I'm Katy Perry." Then the guard quips, "If you're Harry Styles, then where's the rest of One Direction?" To solve the dilemma, Styles uses his 1D mind trick and the formerly irascible guard becomes an impressionable teenage girl. Later, Corden tries the same trick when he is also stopped and fails miserably. Watch the sketch here.

