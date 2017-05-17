Jay Sean Takes On Social Media Addiction In New Video

Jay had this to say about the theme of the new clip"This video is very different from all of my others. I wanted to create a conversation about our growing obsession with social media and how it takes over everything in our lives.

"This story is about a girl who can't get past her own phone even in the middle of a lit party. The love affair is with herself...reflected by the phone and all the social media platforms she uses every day" Watch the video here.