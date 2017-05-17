Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour

Lamar's North American tour will include performances by YG and D.R.A.M. who serve as support acts on the new dates, starting August 11 in Anaheim, Calif. through September 2 in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott ad D.R.A.M. are openers throughout the previously announced tour dates that run through early August. Lamar's complete 2017 tour dates are below. Tickets for the new tour stops go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. See the dates here.