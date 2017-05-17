Metallica Rock New Single On Late Night TV

The appearance landed the day after the band played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ as part of a North American tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The trek - which opened in Baltimore, MD on May 10 - sees Metallica joined by Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat, with Gojira on board for select dates.

The package will play dates this week in Uniondale, NY, Boston, MA and Columbus, OH. The stadium tour wraps up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group head to Europe for a fall run. Watch the late night TV performance here.