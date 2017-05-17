Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

"We get to pick a mentor," Miley explains to Shoboy and Nina of 92.3 AMP Radio . "Last year I had Joan Jett who I picked because she's just awesome, and I had a large group of females -- there were only like two dudes on my team so it was really good to have that -- and this year I'm coming for Blake Shelton! I'm bringing out the big guns, I'm bringing out dad and having him give all the Country advice."

"I know my dad's been the best mentor for me, so I'm excited for him to be able to mentor others because he's got the best advice," she continued. Read more here.