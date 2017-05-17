Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'
05-17-2017
.
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) Miley Cyrus revealed that she will be returning to The Voice for the show's 13th season, and she's bringing a familiar face along for the ride, her father Billy Ray.

"We get to pick a mentor," Miley explains to Shoboy and Nina of 92.3 AMP Radio . "Last year I had Joan Jett who I picked because she's just awesome, and I had a large group of females -- there were only like two dudes on my team so it was really good to have that -- and this year I'm coming for Blake Shelton! I'm bringing out the big guns, I'm bringing out dad and having him give all the Country advice."

"I know my dad's been the best mentor for me, so I'm excited for him to be able to mentor others because he's got the best advice," she continued. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Miley Cyrus Music, DVDs, Books and more

Miley Cyrus T-shirts and Posters

More Miley Cyrus News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy

Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Releasing New Song About Liam Hemsworth 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Shares Details For New Single 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Appears In 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'

Miley Cyrus' 'Dead Petz' Album Finally Released To Streaming Services

Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Reveal Latest Collaboration

Miley Cyrus Vs Jimmy Fallon In Funny Face Off 2016 In Review


More Stories for Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed- Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online- Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Do Surprise Live Jam- Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel- Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumor Sinks Amid Festival News- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot- Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour- Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch- more

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke- Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged- Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards- more

Harry Styles Reveals Inspirations For 'Sign Of The Times'- Barry Manilow Postpones Concert For Medical Reasons- Bleachers Release New Song 'Everybody Lost Somebody'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'

Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports

Slash Rarity On New Michael Monroe Compilation

Mushroomhead's Tour Bus Involved In Crash

Paramore Announce North American Fall Tour

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd'

U2 Perform 'Red Hill Mining Town' Live For The First Time

Sikth Release 'Golden Cufflinks' Music Video

Metallica Rock New Single On Late Night TV

Ron Bumblefoot Thal Inks Deal With Megadeth Star's Label

Paul McCartney Previews His 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Cameo

Grateful Dead's 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary Trailer Released

Royal Blood Release 'Hook, Line & Sinker' Video

Motley Crue Expanding Girls Girls Girls For 30th Anniversary

The xx Add Fall Leg To U.S. Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot

Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour

Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

Travis Scott Reveals 3 New Tracks In Wake Of Arrest

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Blac Youngsta Surrenders In Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

Straight No Chaser Announce New EP and Tour

Jay Sean Takes On Social Media Addiction In New Video

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke

Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged

Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards

Katy Perry Announce Witness Album and North American Tour

L.A. Reid Leaves Epic Records Amid Harassment Allegations

Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video

Lil Yachty Announces North American Tour

Bastille Add U.S. Fall Leg To Wild, Wild World Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.