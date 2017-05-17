|
Mushroomhead's Tour Bus Involved In Crash
.
Mushroomhead's tour bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash this past weekend outside of Houston, Texas,. The band was traveling as past of their current tour with The Browning and Sunflower Dead. Richard 'Stitch' Thomas broke the news to fans via his Facebook page on Sunday with the following post, "Never a boring moment on tour! 2 cars collided in front of us on the highway just outside of Houston,Tx. We couldn't stop and slammed into them at about 60mph. Everyone is ok, including the people in the vehicle we hit. "On a charter bus now and trailer is getting towed to Scout Bar. The show must go on!!!! I'm not big on religion but someone was looking out for us today! Call your mothers!"
"On a charter bus now and trailer is getting towed to Scout Bar. The show must go on!!!! I'm not big on religion but someone was looking out for us today! Call your mothers!"
