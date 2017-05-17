Sikth Release 'Golden Cufflinks' Music Video

Singer Mikee W Goodman directed the new clip and had the following to say about the theme, "When I wrote the lyrics for Golden Cufflinks they were initially inspired by the amount of live music venues that are being closed and a feeling that rock culture is in decline. The venue which sticks out to me the most is the famous London Astoria.

"Some of the best Sikth shows were in the LA2 and main Astoria. I went a lot as a fan as well. So when that was closed and knocked down to make way for Crossrail it really was a sad and defining moment in rock history for me and many others.

"I think places of such rich history and cultural importance should be protected and preserved. I see this happening across the country and world - so many other venues being shut down and how scenes and golden eras come and go.

"You see the businessmen buying up cities to turn them into the most profitable and bland form. It follows a similar theme from our song Bland Street Bloom from Death Of A Dead Day. This happens in many cities, it is not just about London. Golden Cufflinks is a reflection and commentary of this kind of happening." Watch the video here.