Slash Rarity On New Michael Monroe Compilation

05-17-2017

Legendary Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe has announced that he will be releasing the very first compilation of his solo material on June 30th which will include a rarity featuring Slash. The new collection, entitled "The Best", will feature solo songs that span from 1987 up to this year. Monroe had this to say, "This album is a great representation of my 30-year solo career, including four songs from the Little Steven-produced Demolition 23 album, which has been unavailable for over 20 years, plus some special rarities and previously unreleased bonus tracks."



He also details some of the bonus material that will be featured, "There's a couple of extra special tracks like 'It's A Lie,' sung as a duet with Stiv Bators (Dead Boys, Lords Of The New Church) back in 1985, and a never-before-released second version of the Steppenwolf cover 'Magic Carpet Ride,' featuring Slash, left over from the Coneheads soundtrack project that Slash did with me in 1993. And since Slash has the biggest heart of gold in rock 'n' roll, he was kind enough to allow me to use it on this album. God bless him!".



"The Best" will also feature two other previously unreleased songs are "Fist Fulla Dynamite" and "Simpletown," outtakes from the Blackout States album (2015); plus there's the new single "One Foot Outta The Grave".